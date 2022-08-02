Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    3rd JCS Water Survival Training

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    02.08.2022

    Video by Sgt. Jose Vargas Marmolejos 

    Joint Communications Support Element (Airborne)

    On February 8, 2022 the Patriots of 3rd JCS spent some time honing their skills with Water Survival Training. This increases the Service Members' survivability if they were to find themselves in the water for any reason (U.S. Army Video by SGT Jose Vargas).

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.08.2022
    Date Posted: 02.22.2022 09:35
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 832084
    VIRIN: 220208-A-IS599-001
    PIN: 220208
    Filename: DOD_108825142
    Length: 00:01:48
    Location: MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3rd JCS Water Survival Training, by SGT Jose Vargas Marmolejos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    MacDill Air Force Base

    TAGS

    airforce
    joint forces
    marines
    airborne
    army

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT