On February 8, 2022 the Patriots of 3rd JCS spent some time honing their skills with Water Survival Training. This increases the Service Members' survivability if they were to find themselves in the water for any reason (U.S. Army Video by SGT Jose Vargas).
|Date Taken:
|02.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.22.2022 09:35
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|832084
|VIRIN:
|220208-A-IS599-001
|PIN:
|220208
|Filename:
|DOD_108825142
|Length:
|00:01:48
|Location:
|MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, 3rd JCS Water Survival Training, by SGT Jose Vargas Marmolejos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT