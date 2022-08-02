3rd JCS Water Survival Training

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/832084" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

On February 8, 2022 the Patriots of 3rd JCS spent some time honing their skills with Water Survival Training. This increases the Service Members' survivability if they were to find themselves in the water for any reason (U.S. Army Video by SGT Jose Vargas).