    Fort McCoy Garrison commander thanks Directorate of Emergency Services for OAW support

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    02.15.2022

    Video by Scott Sturkol                                                            

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Col. Michael Poss offers thanks Feb. 15, 2022, to members of the Fort McCoy Directorate of Emergency Services at Fort McCoy, Wis., in this clip. Poss and another garrison leader made a special visit to thank them for six months of support for Operation Allies Welcome (OAW). The OAW mission completed at Fort McCoy on Feb. 15, 2022. Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin. The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984. (Clip by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on the Defense Visual Information Distribution System at https://www.dvidshub.net/fmpao, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”

    Also try downloading the Digital Garrison app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base.

    Date Taken: 02.15.2022
    Date Posted: 02.21.2022 23:20
    Category: Interviews
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort McCoy Garrison commander thanks Directorate of Emergency Services for OAW support, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    Fort McCoy
    Afghan evacuees
    Operation Allies Welcome
    Garrison leaders

