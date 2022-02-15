Fort McCoy Garrison commander thanks Directorate of Emergency Services for OAW support

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Col. Michael Poss offers thanks Feb. 15, 2022, to members of the Fort McCoy Directorate of Emergency Services at Fort McCoy, Wis., in this clip. Poss and another garrison leader made a special visit to thank them for six months of support for Operation Allies Welcome (OAW). The OAW mission completed at Fort McCoy on Feb. 15, 2022. Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin. The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984. (Clip by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)



