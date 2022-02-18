Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Community Service - Sponsor Training

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    02.18.2022

    Video by Luis Casale 

    Visual Information Division, Camp Zama, Japan

    Lucinda Ward from Camp Zama Army Community Services provides information
    about sponsorship training for individuals that plan to sponsor newcomers to
    Japan.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.18.2022
    Date Posted: 02.21.2022 22:07
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 832062
    VIRIN: 220218-A-HP734-001
    Filename: DOD_108824792
    Length: 00:00:43
    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Community Service - Sponsor Training, by Luis Casale, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Sponsor
    Japan
    Camp Zama
    Training
    Army Community Service

