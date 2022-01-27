Interview: 79th MP Soldier supporting OAW flies special flag for Chicago Police Memorial Foundation

This clip involves a short interview Jan. 27, 2022, with Sgt. Kyle Escalona, a military policeman with the Army Reserve’s 79th Military Police Company who supported Operation Allies Welcome (OAW) at Fort McCoy, Wis. Escalona flew a special U.S. flag on Jan. 24 on the garrison flag pole at Fort McCoy in honor of the Chicago Police Memorial Foundation. Escalona, who also serves with the 4th District tactical team of the Chicago Police Department, served with OAW for four months from October 2021 through January. He said the foundation is a special organization and provided support to his family while he supported OAW. (File by Scott T. Sturkol, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)
