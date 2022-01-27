Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Interview: 79th MP Soldier supporting OAW flies special flag for Chicago Police Memorial Foundation

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    01.27.2022

    Video by Scott Sturkol                                                            

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    This clip involves a short interview Jan. 27, 2022, with Sgt. Kyle Escalona, a military policeman with the Army Reserve’s 79th Military Police Company who supported Operation Allies Welcome (OAW) at Fort McCoy, Wis. Escalona flew a special U.S. flag on Jan. 24 on the garrison flag pole at Fort McCoy in honor of the Chicago Police Memorial Foundation. Escalona, who also serves with the 4th District tactical team of the Chicago Police Department, served with OAW for four months from October 2021 through January. He said the foundation is a special organization and provided support to his family while he supported OAW. (File by Scott T. Sturkol, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)

    Date Taken: 01.27.2022
    Date Posted: 02.21.2022 22:10
    Category: Interviews
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 

    Wisconsin
    interview
    Fort McCoy
    Operation Allies Welcome
    79th MP Company

