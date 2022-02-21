Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard rescues shark bite victim near Bahamas

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BIMINI, BAHAMAS

    02.21.2022

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    A Coast Guard Air Station Miami MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew rescued a 51-year-old man after he was bitten by a shark while fishing aboard a vessel near Bimini, Bahamas, Feb. 21, 2022. The man and transferred him to awaiting emergency medical technicians at Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami reportedly in stable condition. (U.S. Coast Guard video)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.21.2022
    Date Posted: 02.21.2022 21:41
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 832060
    VIRIN: 220221-G-G0107-1001
    Filename: DOD_108824790
    Length: 00:01:01
    Location: BIMINI, BS 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard rescues shark bite victim near Bahamas, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USCG
    Miami
    Shark
    Bahamas
    District Seven

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT