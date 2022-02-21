A Coast Guard Air Station Miami MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew rescued a 51-year-old man after he was bitten by a shark while fishing aboard a vessel near Bimini, Bahamas, Feb. 21, 2022. The man and transferred him to awaiting emergency medical technicians at Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami reportedly in stable condition. (U.S. Coast Guard video)
|Date Taken:
|02.21.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.21.2022 21:41
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|832060
|VIRIN:
|220221-G-G0107-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108824790
|Length:
|00:01:01
|Location:
|BIMINI, BS
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Coast Guard rescues shark bite victim near Bahamas, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
