Flintlock 22 Opening remarks

Gen. Allah Kouamé Joseph, AILCT site commandant give opening remarks for the Flintlock 22 exercise near Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire, on Feb 20, 2022. Flintlock fosters a collaborative community across nations and is a multi-national exercise consisting of partner nations training at in Côte d'Ivoire Flintlock helps strengthen the ability of allies and partners to counter violent extremism and provide security for their people. (U.S. Army video by Timothee Buangala)
