    Flintlock 22 Opening remarks

    CôTE D'IVOIRE

    02.21.2022

    Video by Spc. Timothee Buangala 

    Special Operations Command Africa

    Gen. Allah Kouamé Joseph, AILCT site commandant give opening remarks for the Flintlock 22 exercise near Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire, on Feb 20, 2022. Flintlock fosters a collaborative community across nations and is a multi-national exercise consisting of partner nations training at in Côte d'Ivoire Flintlock helps strengthen the ability of allies and partners to counter violent extremism and provide security for their people. (U.S. Army video by Timothee Buangala)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.21.2022
    Date Posted: 02.21.2022 15:20
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: CI

    TAGS

    Africa
    opening ceremony
    Flintlock
    Côte d'Ivoire

