18FEB22 USS Harry S. Truman Weekly Broll

Sailors conduct multiple daily operations aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75). Truman is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security, and defend U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa.
|Date Taken:
|02.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.21.2022 11:59
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|832039
|VIRIN:
|220218-N-DZ398-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108824500
|Length:
|00:02:12
|Location:
|MEDITERRANEAN SEA
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
