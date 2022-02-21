Spc. Ralia Wester and Echo Troop, 7th Squadron, 17th Cavalry Regiment conducts fueling operations at Stefanovikeio Air Base, Greece, Feb. 21, 2022. (Video by Capt. Taylor Criswell)
Music license- GCQX7PFKSET9IUWL
|02.21.2022
|02.21.2022 08:24
|Video Productions
|832034
|220221-A-DC982-217
|DOD_108824389
|00:00:54
|VOLOS, GR
|1
|1
This work, Fueling Apaches in Greece, by CPT Taylor Criswell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
