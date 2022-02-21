Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fueling Apaches in Greece

    VOLOS, GREECE

    02.21.2022

    Video by Capt. Taylor Criswell 

    1st Air Cavalry Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division Public Affairs

    Spc. Ralia Wester and Echo Troop, 7th Squadron, 17th Cavalry Regiment conducts fueling operations at Stefanovikeio Air Base, Greece, Feb. 21, 2022. (Video by Capt. Taylor Criswell)

    Music license- GCQX7PFKSET9IUWL

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.21.2022
    Date Posted: 02.21.2022 08:24
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 832034
    VIRIN: 220221-A-DC982-217
    Filename: DOD_108824389
    Length: 00:00:54
    Location: VOLOS, GR 

    AH-64 Apache

    M978 HEMTT 2500 gallon fuel tanker

    TAGS

    Air Cav
    Apache
    HEMTT
    StrongerTogether

