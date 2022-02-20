Flintlock 22 Opening remarks

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Milton Sands III, Special Operations Command Africa commander, give opening remarks for the Flintlock 22 exercise near Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire, on Feb 20, 2022. Flintlock fosters a collaborative community across nations and is a multi-national exercise consisting of partner nations training at in Côte d'Ivoire Flintlock helps strengthen the ability of allies and partners to counter violent extremism and provide security for their people. (U.S. Army video by Timothee Buangala)