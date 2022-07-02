Flintlock Social Media Trailer 2

44 second social media trailer for Flintlock 22. Flintlock is a multi-national exercise provides an opportunity to share lesson learned and best practices. Flintlock helps strengthen the ability of allies and partners to counter violent extremism and provide security for their people. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Joshua De Guzman)
|Date Taken:
|02.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.20.2022 15:08
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|832018
|VIRIN:
|220207-F-DP685-9003
|Filename:
|DOD_108823913
|Length:
|00:00:44
|Location:
|CI
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
LEAVE A COMMENT