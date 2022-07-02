Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Flintlock Social Media Trailer 2

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CôTE D'IVOIRE

    02.07.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Joshua DeGuzman 

    Special Operations Command Africa

    44 second social media trailer for Flintlock 22. Flintlock is a multi-national exercise provides an opportunity to share lesson learned and best practices. Flintlock helps strengthen the ability of allies and partners to counter violent extremism and provide security for their people. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Joshua De Guzman)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.07.2022
    Date Posted: 02.20.2022 15:08
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 832018
    VIRIN: 220207-F-DP685-9003
    Filename: DOD_108823913
    Length: 00:00:44
    Location: CI

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Africa
    Special Operations
    Flintlock
    FL22
    Flintlocks 2022

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT