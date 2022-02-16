Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CQB & SSE Training: Nigerian Armed Forces

    CôTE D'IVOIRE

    02.16.2022

    Video by Sgt. Kacie Benak 

    Special Operations Command Africa

    Nigerian Soldiers conduct close quarter battle (CQB) and sensitive sight exploitation (SSE) training during Flintlock, in Côte d'Ivoire on Feb. 19, 2022. Flintlock involves various training lanes such as CQB, which is a tactical situation that involves a weapons fight at close range; and SSE which is the collection of information, material, and persons from a designated location to be analyzed for information requirements, to facilitate subsequent operations, or support criminal prosecution. Flintlock helps strengthen the ability of allies and partners to counter violent extremism and provide security for their people (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Kacie Benak).

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.16.2022
    Date Posted: 02.20.2022 15:05
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 832006
    VIRIN: 220219-A-HA781-1001
    Filename: DOD_108823863
    Length: 00:00:43
    Location: CI

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CQB & SSE Training: Nigerian Armed Forces, by SGT Kacie Benak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    cqb
    flintlock
    sse
    niger
    socaf
    2022

