Nigerian Soldiers conduct close quarter battle (CQB) and sensitive sight exploitation (SSE) training during Flintlock, in Côte d'Ivoire on Feb. 19, 2022. Flintlock involves various training lanes such as CQB, which is a tactical situation that involves a weapons fight at close range; and SSE which is the collection of information, material, and persons from a designated location to be analyzed for information requirements, to facilitate subsequent operations, or support criminal prosecution. Flintlock helps strengthen the ability of allies and partners to counter violent extremism and provide security for their people (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Kacie Benak).
|Date Taken:
|02.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.20.2022 15:05
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|832006
|VIRIN:
|220219-A-HA781-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108823863
|Length:
|00:00:43
|Location:
|CI
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, CQB & SSE Training: Nigerian Armed Forces, by SGT Kacie Benak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
