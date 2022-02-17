Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    International Maritime Exercise/Cutlass Express 2022

    MANAMA, BAHRAIN

    02.17.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Christopher Okula 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet       

    International Maritime Exercise/Cutlass Express 2022 wrap up video. IMX 22 is a U.S. Naval Forces Central Command (NAVCENT)-led maritime exercise held across territorial and international waters across the Middle East, and Cutlass Express is an annual U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa (NAVEUR-NAVAF) exercise that includes East African and West Indian Ocean partner nations. This year, the two events will be combined. IMX/Cutlass Express is designed to demonstrate global resolve to preserve the rules-based international order, offer a unique chance to collaborate with like-minded participants and illustrate the importance of those relationships.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.17.2022
    Date Posted: 02.20.2022 05:03
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 832003
    VIRIN: 220217-N-HP195-920
    Filename: DOD_108823659
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: MANAMA, BH 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, International Maritime Exercise/Cutlass Express 2022, by PO1 Christopher Okula, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NAVCENT
    5th Fleet
    IMX22

