International Maritime Exercise/Cutlass Express 2022 wrap up video. IMX 22 is a U.S. Naval Forces Central Command (NAVCENT)-led maritime exercise held across territorial and international waters across the Middle East, and Cutlass Express is an annual U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa (NAVEUR-NAVAF) exercise that includes East African and West Indian Ocean partner nations. This year, the two events will be combined. IMX/Cutlass Express is designed to demonstrate global resolve to preserve the rules-based international order, offer a unique chance to collaborate with like-minded participants and illustrate the importance of those relationships.