International Maritime Exercise/Cutlass Express 2022 wrap up video. IMX 22 is a U.S. Naval Forces Central Command (NAVCENT)-led maritime exercise held across territorial and international waters across the Middle East, and Cutlass Express is an annual U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa (NAVEUR-NAVAF) exercise that includes East African and West Indian Ocean partner nations. This year, the two events will be combined. IMX/Cutlass Express is designed to demonstrate global resolve to preserve the rules-based international order, offer a unique chance to collaborate with like-minded participants and illustrate the importance of those relationships.
|Date Taken:
|02.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.20.2022 05:03
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|832003
|VIRIN:
|220217-N-HP195-920
|Filename:
|DOD_108823659
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|MANAMA, BH
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, International Maritime Exercise/Cutlass Express 2022, by PO1 Christopher Okula, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
