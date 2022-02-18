History & Evolution of BCD

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Hear what the Battle Color Detachment has to say about carrying the legacy and what it means to be the face of the Marine Corps.This marks the second week of training at MCAS Yuma for Marines with the Battle Color Detachment, who are working tirelessly to prepare for their upcoming performances.



Make sure to stay tuned for weekly updates on your BCD Marines!