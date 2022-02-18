Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    History & Evolution of BCD

    AZ, UNITED STATES

    02.18.2022

    Video by Lance Cpl. Mark Morales 

    Marine Barracks Washington, 8th & I

    Hear what the Battle Color Detachment has to say about carrying the legacy and what it means to be the face of the Marine Corps.This marks the second week of training at MCAS Yuma for Marines with the Battle Color Detachment, who are working tirelessly to prepare for their upcoming performances.

    Date Taken: 02.18.2022
    Date Posted: 02.19.2022 21:21
    Location: AZ, US

    Silent Drill Platoon
    Yuma
    BCD
    D&B
    Drum & Bugle Corps

