History & Evolution of BCD

Hear what the Battle Color Detachment has to say about carrying the legacy and what it means to be the face of the Marine Corps.This marks the second week of training at MCAS Yuma for Marines with the Battle Color Detachment, who are working tirelessly to prepare for their upcoming performances.
Make sure to stay tuned for weekly updates on your BCD Marines!
|02.18.2022
|02.19.2022 21:21
|Video Productions
|Location:
|AZ, US
