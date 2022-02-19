Task Force-Liberty members assist the last Afghan guests in their departure from Liberty Village at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurtst, Feb 19. 2022. The Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for at least 11,000 Afghan evacuees at Liberty Village, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible. This initiative provides Afghan personnel essential support at secure locations outside Afghanistan. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Rion Ehrman)
|Date Taken:
|02.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.19.2022 18:30
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|831999
|VIRIN:
|220219-F-RM521-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108823513
|Length:
|00:01:34
|Location:
|NJ, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Last Afghan guests depart from Liberty Village, by TSgt Rion Ehrman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
