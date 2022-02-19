Last Afghan guests depart from Liberty Village

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/831999" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Task Force-Liberty members assist the last Afghan guests in their departure from Liberty Village at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurtst, Feb 19. 2022. The Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for at least 11,000 Afghan evacuees at Liberty Village, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible. This initiative provides Afghan personnel essential support at secure locations outside Afghanistan. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Rion Ehrman)