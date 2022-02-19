Côte d'Ivoire & French Special Forces conduct village reconnaissance training

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Côte d'Ivoire Special Forces Soldiers conduct reconnaissance training alongside French Special Forces during Flintlock 2022 near Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire, on Feb. 19, 2022. Historically, nations that have attended this exercise focused on small-unit tactics that include live-fire ranges, mounted and dismounted movements, and reconnaissance. This year’s Flintlock exercise builds on the success of previous exercises and focus and on the transition from tactical execution to operational planning and multi- domain integration . (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Timothee Buangala)