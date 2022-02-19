Côte d'Ivoire & French Special Forces conduct village reconnaissance training

Côte d'Ivoire Special Forces Soldiers conduct reconnaissance training alongside French Special Forces during Flintlock 2022 near Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire, on Feb. 19, 2022. Historically, nations that have attended this exercise focused on small-unit tactics that include live-fire ranges, mounted and dismounted movements, and reconnaissance. This year’s Flintlock exercise builds on the success of previous exercises and focus and on the transition from tactical execution to operational planning and multi- domain integration . (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Timothee Buangala)
