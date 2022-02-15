435th Security Forces Squadron defenders facilitate the in-processing of 82nd Airborne Division soldiers.
|Date Taken:
|02.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.19.2022 07:57
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|831984
|VIRIN:
|210215-F-PJ020-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_108823159
|Length:
|00:01:16
|Location:
|RZESZOW, PL
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 435 SFS defenders facilitate the arrival of 82nd Airborne Division soldiers, by SrA Taylor Slater, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT