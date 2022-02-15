Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    435 SFS defenders facilitate the arrival of 82nd Airborne Division soldiers

    RZESZOW, POLAND

    02.15.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Taylor Slater 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    435th Security Forces Squadron defenders facilitate the in-processing of 82nd Airborne Division soldiers.

    Date Taken: 02.15.2022
    Date Posted: 02.19.2022 07:57
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 831984
    VIRIN: 210215-F-PJ020-1003
    Filename: DOD_108823159
    Length: 00:01:16
    Location: RZESZOW, PL 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, 435 SFS defenders facilitate the arrival of 82nd Airborne Division soldiers, by SrA Taylor Slater, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    82nd Airborne Division
    435 AGOW
    435 CRG
    435 SFS
    europeansupport2022
    supporteuropartallies

