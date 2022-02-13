NATO support operations: Downloading cargo in Poland (B-Roll)

435th Air Ground Operations Wing and 521st Air Mobility Operations Wing Airmen, 82nd Airborne Division soldiers and Polish partners work together to download U.S. Army cargo for NATO support operations Feb. 13-14, 2022.
|02.13.2022
|02.19.2022 07:56
|B-Roll
|831982
|220214-F-PJ020-1001
|DOD_108823157
|00:02:09
|RZESZOW, PL
|2
|2
