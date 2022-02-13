Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NATO support operations: Downloading cargo in Poland (B-Roll)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    RZESZOW, POLAND

    02.13.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Taylor Slater 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    435th Air Ground Operations Wing and 521st Air Mobility Operations Wing Airmen, 82nd Airborne Division soldiers and Polish partners work together to download U.S. Army cargo for NATO support operations Feb. 13-14, 2022.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.13.2022
    Date Posted: 02.19.2022 07:56
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 831982
    VIRIN: 220214-F-PJ020-1001
    Filename: DOD_108823157
    Length: 00:02:09
    Location: RZESZOW, PL 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NATO support operations: Downloading cargo in Poland (B-Roll), by SrA Taylor Slater, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NATO
    82nd Airborne Division
    Poland
    435 AGOW
    435 CRG
    partnership
    521 AMOW
    cargo operations
    europeansupport2022
    supporteuropartallies

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT