    Vice President Harris Delivers Remarks at the Munich Security Conference

    MUNICH, GERMANY

    02.19.2022

    Video by Charles Sweatman 

    White House Communications Agency         

    Vice President Harris Delivers Remarks at the Munich Security Conference held on February 19th, 2022.

    Date Taken: 02.19.2022
    Date Posted: 02.19.2022 07:19
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 831980
    Filename: DOD_108823155
    Length: 00:28:40
    Location: MUNICH, DE 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Vice President Harris Delivers Remarks at the Munich Security Conference, by Charles Sweatman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Harris
    WHCA
    Vice Presdent

