U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Robert Guyette, a pilot with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 242, conducts an aerial demonstration of an F-35B Lighting II aircraft during the Singapore Airshow 2022 near Changi Exhibition Center, Republic of Singapore, Feb. 17, 2022. Singapore Airshow is the largest defense exhibition and biennial international tradeshow in the Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Evan Jones)
|02.17.2022
|02.19.2022 03:15
|B-Roll
|831967
|220217-M-AV179-1001
|DOD_108822942
|00:04:15
|CHANGI, SG
|5
|5
This work, F-35B Aerial Demonstration at Singapore Airshow 2022, by Cpl Evan Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
