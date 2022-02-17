Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    F-35B Aerial Demonstration at Singapore Airshow 2022

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CHANGI, SINGAPORE

    02.17.2022

    Video by Cpl. Evan Jones 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Robert Guyette, a pilot with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 242, conducts an aerial demonstration of an F-35B Lighting II aircraft during the Singapore Airshow 2022 near Changi Exhibition Center, Republic of Singapore, Feb. 17, 2022. Singapore Airshow is the largest defense exhibition and biennial international tradeshow in the Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Evan Jones)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.17.2022
    Date Posted: 02.19.2022 03:15
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 831967
    VIRIN: 220217-M-AV179-1001
    Filename: DOD_108822942
    Length: 00:04:15
    Location: CHANGI, SG 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 5
    High-Res. Downloads: 5

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, F-35B Aerial Demonstration at Singapore Airshow 2022, by Cpl Evan Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    1st MAW
    Singapore Airshow
    VMFA-242
    F-35B Lightning II

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT