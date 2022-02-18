Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dyess Air Force Base Prescribed Burn 2022 B-Roll Package

    ABILENE, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.18.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Reilly McGuire 

    7th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    The 7th Civil Engineer Squadron, in conjunction with San Antonio’s Air Force Wildland Fire Branch experts, execute prescribed fires weekend to reduce the risk of future wildfires while limiting impact to flying operations.

    Date Taken: 02.18.2022
    Date Posted: 02.18.2022 18:55
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 831957
    VIRIN: 220218-F-KL776-115
    Filename: DOD_108822641
    Length: 00:01:08
    Location: ABILENE, TX, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dyess Air Force Base Prescribed Burn 2022 B-Roll Package, by SrA Reilly McGuire, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fire
    Firefighter
    Dyess
    Texas
    Abilene

