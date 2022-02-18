The 7th Civil Engineer Squadron, in conjunction with San Antonio’s Air Force Wildland Fire Branch experts, execute prescribed fires weekend to reduce the risk of future wildfires while limiting impact to flying operations.
|Date Taken:
|02.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.18.2022 18:55
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|831957
|VIRIN:
|220218-F-KL776-115
|Filename:
|DOD_108822641
|Length:
|00:01:08
|Location:
|ABILENE, TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Dyess Air Force Base Prescribed Burn 2022 B-Roll Package, by SrA Reilly McGuire, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
