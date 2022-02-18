Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wing Leadership Rounds B-Roll

    CA, UNITED STATES

    02.18.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Alexander Merchak 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Ryan Garlow, 60th Air Mobility Wing vice commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Keith Scott, 60th AMW command chief, visit with 60th Security Forces Squadron at Travis Air Force Base, California, Jan. 21, 2022. The Leadership Rounds program is designed to provide 60th AMW leadership an opportunity to interact with Airmen and receive a detailed view of each mission performed at Travis AFB. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Alexander Merchak)

    Date Taken: 02.18.2022
    Date Posted: 02.18.2022 18:04
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 831949
    VIRIN: 220121-F-YT028-001
    Filename: DOD_108822505
    Length: 00:04:15
    Location: CA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wing Leadership Rounds B-Roll, by SrA Alexander Merchak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    60AMW
    60 SFS
    Leadership Rounds

