U.S. Air Force Col. Ryan Garlow, 60th Air Mobility Wing vice commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Keith Scott, 60th AMW command chief, visit with 60th Security Forces Squadron at Travis Air Force Base, California, Jan. 21, 2022. The Leadership Rounds program is designed to provide 60th AMW leadership an opportunity to interact with Airmen and receive a detailed view of each mission performed at Travis AFB. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Alexander Merchak)
|Date Taken:
|02.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.18.2022 18:04
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|831949
|VIRIN:
|220121-F-YT028-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108822505
|Length:
|00:04:15
|Location:
|CA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Wing Leadership Rounds B-Roll, by SrA Alexander Merchak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
