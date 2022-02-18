Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    21st Airlift pre-flight and low level flying B-Roll

    CA, UNITED STATES

    02.18.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Alexander Merchak 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    An aircrew with the 21st Airlift Squadron assigned to Travis Air Force Base, California, flies a low level training mission Jan. 24, 2022, somewhere over southern California. The purpose of the training is to employ one of the many C-17 Globemaster III tactics, techniques, and procedures to safely ingress a contested environment while minimizing detection from potential adversary threats. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Alexander Merchak)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.18.2022
    Date Posted: 02.18.2022 18:03
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 831948
    VIRIN: 220124-F-YT028-001
    Filename: DOD_108822504
    Length: 00:01:50
    Location: CA, US

    This work, 21st Airlift pre-flight and low level flying B-Roll, by SrA Alexander Merchak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    HIMARS
    USMC
    C-17 Globemaster III
    Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst
    21st Airlift Squadron
    6th Airlift Squadron

