    National Engineers Week

    BUFFALO, NY, UNITED STATES

    02.17.2022

    Video by Yvonne Najera 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Buffalo District is proud to celebrate National Engineers Week. From February 20th to 26th, we’re recognizing an essential part of that team – our Engineers! (U.S. Army video by Yvonne Najera)

    Date Taken: 02.17.2022
    Date Posted: 02.18.2022 16:23
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 831940
    VIRIN: 220218-A-ZQ575-0001
    Filename: DOD_108822459
    Length: 00:01:50
    Location: BUFFALO, NY, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    USACE
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
    ArmyEngineers
    Eweek2022
    WhatEngineersDo

