Soldiers of the 253rd Engineer Company (Sapper) out of LaPlata, MD, smile with pride as they continue to support their communities on Feb. 13, 2022. Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has mobilized 1,000 members of the Maryland National Guard to respond to the COVID-19 surge. (U.S. Army National Guard Video by Sgt. 1st Class Brandon Ames)
|Date Taken:
|02.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.18.2022 16:05
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|831932
|VIRIN:
|220213-A-HD557-877
|Filename:
|DOD_108822092
|Length:
|00:00:52
|Location:
|MD, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Behind the Mask of the 253rd Engineer Company, by SFC Brandon Ames, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT