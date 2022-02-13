Behind the Mask of the 253rd Engineer Company

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/831932" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Soldiers of the 253rd Engineer Company (Sapper) out of LaPlata, MD, smile with pride as they continue to support their communities on Feb. 13, 2022. Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has mobilized 1,000 members of the Maryland National Guard to respond to the COVID-19 surge. (U.S. Army National Guard Video by Sgt. 1st Class Brandon Ames)