The next generation landing craft, Ship to Shore Connector (SSC), Landing Craft, Air Cushion (LCAC), successfully completed well deck interoperability testing with USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) and demonstrated the craft are another step closer to fleet integration.
The test event, a collaboration between, PEO Ships, USS Carter Hall, Naval Surface Warfare Center Panama City Division and other stakeholders, was the culmination of months of preparation. The testing also has historical significance, as Panama City, Fla. is the location of the Navy’s Air Cushion Vehicle Center of Excellence with the first-ever well deck operations occurring off Panama City in 1985 between legacy LCAC 01 and USS Whidbey Island (LSD 41).
|Date Taken:
|02.06.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.18.2022 15:52
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|831930
|VIRIN:
|220206-N-CD100-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108821809
|Length:
|00:04:00
|Location:
|FL, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Ship to Shore Connector Demonstrates Its Capabilities in Test Event with USS Carter Hall, by Anthony Powers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
