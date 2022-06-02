Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ship to Shore Connector Demonstrates Its Capabilities in Test Event with USS Carter Hall

    FL, UNITED STATES

    02.06.2022

    Video by Anthony Powers 

    Naval Surface Warfare Center Panama City Division

    The next generation landing craft, Ship to Shore Connector (SSC), Landing Craft, Air Cushion (LCAC), successfully completed well deck interoperability testing with USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) and demonstrated the craft are another step closer to fleet integration.

    The test event, a collaboration between, PEO Ships, USS Carter Hall, Naval Surface Warfare Center Panama City Division and other stakeholders, was the culmination of months of preparation. The testing also has historical significance, as Panama City, Fla. is the location of the Navy’s Air Cushion Vehicle Center of Excellence with the first-ever well deck operations occurring off Panama City in 1985 between legacy LCAC 01 and USS Whidbey Island (LSD 41).

    LCAC
    USS Carter Hall
    Landing Craft Air Cushion
    NSWC Panama City

