Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Winter Fury 22: External Lift of Decommissioned Aircraft

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    YUMA, AZ, UNITED STATES

    02.12.2022

    Video by Lance Cpl. Daniel Childs 

    3rd Marine Aircraft Wing

    A CH-53E Super Stallion assigned to Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron 462, Marine Aircraft Group 16, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing (MAW), recover a decommissioned UH-1 Iroquois during Winter Fury 22 outside of Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Arizona, Feb. 12, 2022. The 6-day culminating event of Winter Fury 22 stresses the increased flow of information and information exchange requirements through existing capabilities and previously untested processes. Winter Fury 22 provides the Marines of 3rd MAW with realistic, relevant training opportunities necessary to respond to any crisis across the globe and win decisively in a highly contested, maritime conflict. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Daniel Childs)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.12.2022
    Date Posted: 02.18.2022 19:00
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 831926
    VIRIN: 220212-M-TH104-4001
    Filename: DOD_108821572
    Length: 00:02:03
    Location: YUMA, AZ, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Winter Fury 22: External Lift of Decommissioned Aircraft, by LCpl Daniel Childs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    3rd MAW
    CH-53E Super Stallion
    Winter Fury 22
    HMH-462 MAG-16

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT