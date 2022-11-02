Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1st Battalion, 111th Infantry Regiment STRYKER Table IV Exercise

    MCGUIRE AFB, NJ, UNITED STATES

    02.11.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Matt Porter 

    Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst Public Affairs

    Using a training range on ASA Dix, Soldiers assigned to the U.S. Army 1st Battalion, 111th Infantry Regiment, conducted table IV STRYKER gunnery exercises to enhance combat readiness. During a table IV exercise, STRYKER teams conduct target detection, identification, and engagement both stationary and moving. The 111th Infantry Regiment has Colonial roots in the American Revolution and was founded by Benjamin Franklin on Nov. 21, 1747. It is Pennsylvania’s oldest regiment and often assisted George Washington and the Continental Army alongside the Delaware River.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.11.2022
    Date Posted: 02.18.2022 12:14
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 831924
    VIRIN: 021122-F-BW403-1001
    Filename: DOD_108821397
    Length: 00:00:56
    Location: MCGUIRE AFB, NJ, US

    TAGS

    STRYKER
    U.S. Army Reserves
    JB MDL
    U.S. Army
    Training
    U.S. Army National Guard

