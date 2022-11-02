1st Battalion, 111th Infantry Regiment STRYKER Table IV Exercise

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/831924" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Using a training range on ASA Dix, Soldiers assigned to the U.S. Army 1st Battalion, 111th Infantry Regiment, conducted table IV STRYKER gunnery exercises to enhance combat readiness. During a table IV exercise, STRYKER teams conduct target detection, identification, and engagement both stationary and moving. The 111th Infantry Regiment has Colonial roots in the American Revolution and was founded by Benjamin Franklin on Nov. 21, 1747. It is Pennsylvania’s oldest regiment and often assisted George Washington and the Continental Army alongside the Delaware River.