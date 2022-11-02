Using a training range on ASA Dix, Soldiers assigned to the U.S. Army 1st Battalion, 111th Infantry Regiment, conducted table IV STRYKER gunnery exercises to enhance combat readiness. During a table IV exercise, STRYKER teams conduct target detection, identification, and engagement both stationary and moving. The 111th Infantry Regiment has Colonial roots in the American Revolution and was founded by Benjamin Franklin on Nov. 21, 1747. It is Pennsylvania’s oldest regiment and often assisted George Washington and the Continental Army alongside the Delaware River.
|Date Taken:
|02.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.18.2022 12:14
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|831924
|VIRIN:
|021122-F-BW403-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108821397
|Length:
|00:00:56
|Location:
|MCGUIRE AFB, NJ, US
|Downloads:
|7
|High-Res. Downloads:
|7
This work, 1st Battalion, 111th Infantry Regiment STRYKER Table IV Exercise, by SrA Matt Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT