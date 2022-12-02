U.S. Marines with Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron 462, Marine Aircraft Group 16, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing (MAW), conduct pre-flight operations prior to a tactical recovery of aircraft personnel during Winter Fury 22 at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Arizona, Feb. 12, 2022. Winter Fury 22 provides the Marines of 3rd MAW with realistic, relevant training opportunities necessary to respond to any crisis across the globe and win decisively in a highly contested, maritime conflict. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Daniel Childs)
|Date Taken:
|02.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.18.2022 19:03
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|831923
|VIRIN:
|220212-M-TH104-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_108821254
|Length:
|00:00:37
|Location:
|YUMA, AZ, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Winter Fury 22: Pre-Flight Operations, by LCpl Daniel Childs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT