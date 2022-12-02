Winter Fury 22: Pre-Flight Operations

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron 462, Marine Aircraft Group 16, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing (MAW), conduct pre-flight operations prior to a tactical recovery of aircraft personnel during Winter Fury 22 at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Arizona, Feb. 12, 2022. Winter Fury 22 provides the Marines of 3rd MAW with realistic, relevant training opportunities necessary to respond to any crisis across the globe and win decisively in a highly contested, maritime conflict. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Daniel Childs)