A Coast Guard Boat Station San Juan crew and the crew of the research vessel Neil Armstrong assisted the distressed sailing vessel Windward in the Atlantic Ocean Feb. 17, 2022, approximately 35 nautical miles north of Fajardo, Puerto Rico. Assisted were a man, 63, and a woman, 57, U.S. citizens. The Coast Guard crew towed the 48-foot Stonewall, Texas registered vessel to safe harbor in Fajardo, Puerto Rico. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)
|Date Taken:
|02.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.18.2022 10:31
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|831910
|VIRIN:
|220218-G-G0107-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108820619
|Length:
|00:00:54
|Location:
|PR
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Station San Juan boat crew and research vessel Neil Armstrong assist 2 U.S. boaters in distress in Atlantic Ocean waters north of Fajardo, Puerto Rico, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT