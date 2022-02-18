Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Station San Juan boat crew and research vessel Neil Armstrong assist 2 U.S. boaters in distress in Atlantic Ocean waters north of Fajardo, Puerto Rico

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PUERTO RICO

    02.18.2022

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    A Coast Guard Boat Station San Juan crew and the crew of the research vessel Neil Armstrong assisted the distressed sailing vessel Windward in the Atlantic Ocean Feb. 17, 2022, approximately 35 nautical miles north of Fajardo, Puerto Rico. Assisted were a man, 63, and a woman, 57, U.S. citizens. The Coast Guard crew towed the 48-foot Stonewall, Texas registered vessel to safe harbor in Fajardo, Puerto Rico. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.18.2022
    Date Posted: 02.18.2022 10:31
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 831910
    VIRIN: 220218-G-G0107-1001
    Filename: DOD_108820619
    Length: 00:00:54
    Location: PR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Station San Juan boat crew and research vessel Neil Armstrong assist 2 U.S. boaters in distress in Atlantic Ocean waters north of Fajardo, Puerto Rico, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Coast guard
    SAR
    Search and Rescue

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT