Station San Juan boat crew and research vessel Neil Armstrong assist 2 U.S. boaters in distress in Atlantic Ocean waters north of Fajardo, Puerto Rico

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/831910" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

A Coast Guard Boat Station San Juan crew and the crew of the research vessel Neil Armstrong assisted the distressed sailing vessel Windward in the Atlantic Ocean Feb. 17, 2022, approximately 35 nautical miles north of Fajardo, Puerto Rico. Assisted were a man, 63, and a woman, 57, U.S. citizens. The Coast Guard crew towed the 48-foot Stonewall, Texas registered vessel to safe harbor in Fajardo, Puerto Rico. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)