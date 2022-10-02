Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Reserve Marine Helicopter Squadron trains in El Centro to maintain unit readiness

    EL CENTRO, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.10.2022

    Video by Lance Cpl. Trystan Taft 

    Marine Forces Reserve

    Marines with Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron 775, Marine Aircraft Group 41, 4th Marine Aircraft Wing, fly over Naval Air Facility El Centro, Calif., Feb. 7, 2022. The reserve Marines of HMLA-775 work on contingency landing drills that help maintain their combat readiness and assist in accomplishing the Marine Corps' mission. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by LCpl. Trystan Taft)

    Date Taken: 02.10.2022
    Date Posted: 02.18.2022 11:28
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 831906
    VIRIN: 220216-M-FJ130-1003
    Filename: DOD_108820604
    Length: 00:02:12
    Location: EL CENTRO, CA, US 

    Reserve
    USMC
    MARFORRES
    HMLA-775

