Reserve Marine Helicopter Squadron trains in El Centro to maintain unit readiness

Marines with Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron 775, Marine Aircraft Group 41, 4th Marine Aircraft Wing, fly over Naval Air Facility El Centro, Calif., Feb. 7, 2022. The reserve Marines of HMLA-775 work on contingency landing drills that help maintain their combat readiness and assist in strengthening the Marine Corps' mission. (U.S. Marine Corps video by LCpl. Trystan Taft)
|Date Taken:
|02.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.18.2022 11:22
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|831905
|VIRIN:
|220218-M-FJ130-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108820596
|Length:
|00:00:28
|Location:
|EL CENTRO, CA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
