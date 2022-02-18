Soldiers of the 142nd Field Artillery Brigade, Arkansas Army National Guard, stand at attention for the National Anthem to celebrate the Daytona 500.
The 142nd Field Artillery Brigade, headquartered in Fayetteville, Arkansas, is currently deployed in Jordan in support of Operations Spartan Shield and Inherent Resolve.
|Date Taken:
|02.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.18.2022 09:53
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|831902
|VIRIN:
|220218-A-VU543-335
|Filename:
|DOD_108820555
|Length:
|00:00:31
|Location:
|FAYETTEVILLE, JO
|Hometown:
|FAYETTEVILLE, AR, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Daytona 500 National Anthem Video, by MAJ William Howard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT