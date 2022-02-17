Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ACM Presents: An All-Star Salute to the Troops

    UNITED STATES

    02.17.2022

    Courtesy Video

    Defense.gov         

    Service members from across the U.S. came together with The Academy of Country Music for the ACM All-Star Salute to the Troops at the MGM Grand, in Las Vegas, NV.

    Air Force video by Senior Airman Aaron Hauser

    Date Taken: 02.17.2022
    Date Posted: 02.18.2022 08:46
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 831891
    VIRIN: 220217-D-AR128-783
    Filename: DOD_108820414
    Length: 00:00:42
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ACM Presents: An All-Star Salute to the Troops, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Sheryl Underwood
    DGOV
    Featured Videos
    Academy of Country Music
    All-Star Salute to the Troops

