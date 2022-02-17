Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    55 From the Field: Charleston District - Channel Deepening and Peninsula Study Overview

    CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES

    02.17.2022

    Video by Patrick Bloodgood 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Headquarters

    Lt. Gen. Scott Spellmon, USACE Commanding General and 55th Chief of Engineers, talks with John Tecklenburg, mayor of @City of Charleston SC and Lt. Col. Andrew Johannes, commander of Charleston District about the status of the Charleston Harbor Post 45 Deepening Project and the Charleston Peninsula Study.

    Learn more about each at:
    https://www.sac.usace.army.mil/Missions/Civil-Works/Charleston-Harbor-Post-45/

    https://www.sac.usace.army.mil/Missions/Civil-Works/Charleston-Peninsula-Study/

    #SealevelRise #Commerce #Navigation #Dredging #StormRiskReduction

    Date Taken: 02.17.2022
    Date Posted: 02.18.2022
    Location: CHARLESTON, SC, US 

    USACE
    Chief of Engineers
    Civil Works
    Charleston District

