55 From the Field: Charleston District - Channel Deepening and Peninsula Study Overview

Lt. Gen. Scott Spellmon, USACE Commanding General and 55th Chief of Engineers, talks with John Tecklenburg, mayor of @City of Charleston SC and Lt. Col. Andrew Johannes, commander of Charleston District about the status of the Charleston Harbor Post 45 Deepening Project and the Charleston Peninsula Study.



Learn more about each at:

https://www.sac.usace.army.mil/Missions/Civil-Works/Charleston-Harbor-Post-45/



https://www.sac.usace.army.mil/Missions/Civil-Works/Charleston-Peninsula-Study/



