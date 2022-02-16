Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JWX 22 Indirect Fire Missions

    IRISUNA, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    02.16.2022

    Video by Sgt. Mario Ramirez 

    3rd Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines with 2d Battalion, 7th Marines and 3d Reconnaissance Battalion conduct indirect fire missions during Jungle Warfare Exercise 22 off the coast of Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 16, 2022. JWX 22 is a large-scale field training exercise focused on leveraging the integrated capabilities of joint and allied partners to strengthen all-domain awareness, maneuver, and fires across a distributed maritime environment. 2/7 is forward-deployed in the Indo-Pacific under 4th Marines, 3d Marine Division as a part of the Unit Deployment Program. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Mario A. Ramirez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.16.2022
    Date Posted: 02.18.2022 08:55
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 831889
    VIRIN: 220216-M-UH307-001
    Filename: DOD_108820386
    Length: 00:03:50
    Location: IRISUNA, OKINAWA, JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JWX 22 Indirect Fire Missions, by Sgt Mario Ramirez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Japan
    USMC
    Marines
    Training
    JWX
    JWX22

