U.S. Marines with 2d Battalion, 7th Marines and 3d Reconnaissance Battalion conduct indirect fire missions during Jungle Warfare Exercise 22 off the coast of Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 16, 2022. JWX 22 is a large-scale field training exercise focused on leveraging the integrated capabilities of joint and allied partners to strengthen all-domain awareness, maneuver, and fires across a distributed maritime environment. 2/7 is forward-deployed in the Indo-Pacific under 4th Marines, 3d Marine Division as a part of the Unit Deployment Program. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Mario A. Ramirez)
|Date Taken:
|02.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.18.2022 08:55
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|831889
|VIRIN:
|220216-M-UH307-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108820386
|Length:
|00:03:50
|Location:
|IRISUNA, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, JWX 22 Indirect Fire Missions, by Sgt Mario Ramirez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT