LRMC earns unique partnership into Germany’s trauma network

Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, the largest American trauma center overseas, was recently welcomed into the German Society for Trauma Surgery, or Deutsche Gesellschaft für Unfallchirurgie – DGU, becoming the first American trauma center in coalition with a foreign trauma network. The exclusive membership partners LRMC with German trauma centers to improve interoperability and coordination of patient care across Germany.



Developed during the mid-twentieth century, the DGU aims to advance comprehensive and sustained promotion of scientific, practical, vocational and interdisciplinary activities in the field of traumatology, particularly trauma surgery. Key efforts focus on training, treatment, quality assurance, medical education and optimizing patient safety.