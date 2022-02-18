U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III and Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak conduct a joint press conference in Warsaw, Poland.
|Date Taken:
|02.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.18.2022 08:01
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|831882
|Filename:
|DOD_108818968
|Length:
|00:25:47
|Location:
|PL
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, U.S., Polish Defense Leaders Hold Briefing , by Scott Howe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
