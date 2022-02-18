Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S., Polish Defense Leaders Hold Briefing

    POLAND

    02.18.2022

    Video by Scott Howe 

    Defense.gov         

    U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III and Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak conduct a joint press conference in Warsaw, Poland.

    Date Taken: 02.18.2022
    Date Posted: 02.18.2022 08:01
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 831882
    Filename: DOD_108818968
    Length: 00:25:47
    Location: PL

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S., Polish Defense Leaders Hold Briefing , by Scott Howe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    DGOV
    #DGOVLIVE
    Defense on Demand

