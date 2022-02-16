PHILIPPINE SEA (Feb. 16, 2022) The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72), Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Mobile Bay (CG 53) and Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Spruance (DDG 111) sail in formation with Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) Murasame-class destroyer JS Inazuma (DD 105) and Hatakaze-class JS Hatakaze (TV [Training Vessel] 3520) during exercise Jungle Warfare 2022 (JWX 22). JWX 22 is a large-scale training exercise focused on leveraging the integrated capabilities of joint and allied partners to strengthen all-domain awareness, maneuver and fires across a distributed maritime environment. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Lake Fultz)
|Date Taken:
|02.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.18.2022 06:24
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|831877
|VIRIN:
|220216-N-DN347-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_108818856
|Length:
|00:01:50
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Abraham Lincoln sails in formation during exercise Jungle Warfare 2022, by PO3 Lake Fultz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
