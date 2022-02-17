U.S. Marines with 2d Battalion, 7th Marines, participate in Jungle Warfare Exercise 22 in the Northern Training Area, Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 15, 2022. JWX 22 is large-scale field training exercise focused on leveraging the integrated capabilities of joint and allied partners to strengthen all-domain awareness, maneuver, and fires across a distributed maritime environment. 2/7 is forward-deployed in the Indo-Pacific under 4th Marines, 3d Marine Division as a part of the Unit Deployment Program. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jackson Dukes)
|Date Taken:
|02.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.18.2022 07:37
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|831872
|VIRIN:
|220217-M-JD525-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108818601
|Length:
|00:07:25
|Location:
|NORTHERN TRAINING AREA, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|5
|High-Res. Downloads:
|5
This work, JWX 22 B-Roll, by Cpl Jackson Dukes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
