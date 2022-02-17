Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    JWX 22 B-Roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NORTHERN TRAINING AREA, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    02.17.2022

    Video by Cpl. Jackson Dukes 

    3rd Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines with 2d Battalion, 7th Marines, participate in Jungle Warfare Exercise 22 in the Northern Training Area, Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 15, 2022. JWX 22 is large-scale field training exercise focused on leveraging the integrated capabilities of joint and allied partners to strengthen all-domain awareness, maneuver, and fires across a distributed maritime environment. 2/7 is forward-deployed in the Indo-Pacific under 4th Marines, 3d Marine Division as a part of the Unit Deployment Program. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jackson Dukes)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.17.2022
    Date Posted: 02.18.2022 07:37
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 831872
    VIRIN: 220217-M-JD525-001
    Filename: DOD_108818601
    Length: 00:07:25
    Location: NORTHERN TRAINING AREA, OKINAWA, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 5
    High-Res. Downloads: 5

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JWX 22 B-Roll, by Cpl Jackson Dukes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Japan
    Okinawa
    2/7
    Camp Schwab
    Northern Training Area
    JWX22

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT