U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Joshua Tripp, an air assault instructor with the 25th Infantry Division Lightning Academy, instructs viewers on how to conduct the full-combat configuration of the Rappel Master Personnel Inspection and provides a live demonstration of the inspection on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, Nov. 8, 2021. The full-combat configuration of the RMPI is utilized in the Rappel Master Course to ensure the safety of the Soldier and to build the Soldier’s trust with their gear. The Rappel Master Course is a week-long course designed to ensure that students will be proficient in Rappel Master duties to include RMPI, tower training, rappeler sustainment training and rotary wing operations. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Matthew Mackintosh, 28th Public Affairs Detachment)
|Date Taken:
|02.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.17.2022 21:53
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|831871
|VIRIN:
|220201-A-KL951-0014
|Filename:
|DOD_108818600
|Length:
|00:05:34
|Location:
|SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Rappel Master Course Instructional Videos: Full-Combat RMPI, by SPC Matthew Mackintosh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
