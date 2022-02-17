USO Quantico Gaming Center Grand Opening

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines and civilians attend the opening ceremony of the new United Service Organizations (USO) building on Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, Feb. 15, 2022. The opening of this USO building marks the second location established on MCB Quantico. The first USO building to open on a Marine Corps base in the continental United States was at Camp Pendleton, California, in March 2019. The USO opened its second Marine Corps base location a year later on the west side of MCB Quantico. This new USO location has state of the art gaming equipment, affording Marines another way to relax with their peers. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Michael Slavin and Pfc. Sean LeClaire)