Rappel Master Course Instructional Videos: Semi-Combat RMPI

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. John Wall, an air assault instructor with the 25th Infantry Division Lightning Academy, instructs viewers on how to conduct the semi-combat configuration of the Rappel Master Personnel Inspection and provides a live demonstration of the inspection on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, Nov. 8, 2021. The semi-combat configuration of the RMPI is utilized in the Rappel Master Course to ensure the safety of the Soldier and to build the Soldier’s trust with their gear. The Rappel Master Course is a week-long course designed to ensure that students will be proficient in Rappel Master duties to include RMPI, tower training, rappeler sustainment training and rotary wing operations. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Matthew Mackintosh, 28th Public Affairs Detachment)