Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Building Legacies - Black History Month

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, UNITED STATES

    02.15.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Josey Blades 

    Nellis AFB Public Affairs

    Nellis Air Force Base celebrates Black History Month with SMSgt Steven Cox and A1C Daesha Tyler as they explain the past, present and future of African Americans in the Air Force while Building Legacies.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.15.2022
    Date Posted: 02.17.2022 19:11
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 831860
    VIRIN: 220215-F-YO028-1001
    Filename: DOD_108818486
    Length: 00:02:41
    Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Building Legacies - Black History Month, by A1C Josey Blades, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    total force
    african american
    future
    equal opportunity
    Black History Month
    air force
    history month
    Building Legacies

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT