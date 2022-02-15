Building Legacies - Black History Month

Nellis Air Force Base celebrates Black History Month with SMSgt Steven Cox and A1C Daesha Tyler as they explain the past, present and future of African Americans in the Air Force while Building Legacies.
|Date Taken:
|02.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.17.2022 19:11
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|831860
|VIRIN:
|220215-F-YO028-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108818486
|Length:
|00:02:41
|Location:
|NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
