    Rappel Master Course Instructional Videos: "Hollywood" RMPI

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, UNITED STATES

    02.14.2022

    Video by Spc. Matthew Mackintosh 

    28th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Garrison Porquez, an air assault instructor with the 25th Infantry Division Lightning Academy, instructs viewers on how to conduct the “Hollywood” configuration of the Rappel Master Personnel Inspection and provides a live demonstration of the inspection on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, Nov. 8, 2021. The “Hollywood” configuration of the RMPI is utilized in the Rappel Master Course to ensure the safety of the Soldier and to build the Soldier’s trust with their gear. The Rappel Master Course is a week-long course designed to ensure that students will be proficient in Rappel Master duties to include RMPI, tower training, rappeler sustainment training and rotary wing operations. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Matthew Mackintosh, 28th Public Affairs Detachment)

    Date Taken: 02.14.2022
    Date Posted: 02.17.2022 19:07
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 831859
    VIRIN: 220214-A-KL951-0012
    Filename: DOD_108818485
    Length: 00:04:55
    Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, Rappel Master Course Instructional Videos: "Hollywood" RMPI, by SPC Matthew Mackintosh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    knots
    Air Assault
    Rappel Master
    lightning academy
    instructional video
    FRIES/SPIES

