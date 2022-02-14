Rappel Master Instructional Videos: Hip Rappel Seat

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Sgt. Turner Emberton, an air assault instructor with the 25th Infantry Division Lightning Academy, instructs viewers on how to construct a hip rappel seat and provides a live demonstration of that process on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, Nov. 8, 2021. The hip rappel seat will be utilized in the Rappel Master Course and the Lightning Academy Air Assault Course. The Rappel Master Course is a week-long course designed to ensure that students will be proficient in Rappel Master duties to include Rappel Master Personnel Inspections, tower training, rappeler sustainment training and rotary wing operations. The LAAAC and its instructors train the students on missions involving rotary wing aircraft, aircraft safety, aero-medical evacuation procedures, combat assault techniques, rappelling techniques, etc., in both a classroom and field environment. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Matthew Mackintosh, 28th Public Affairs Detachment)