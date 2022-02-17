Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard Cutter James' crew offloads over $1 billion dollars worth of narcotics

    PORT EVERGLADES, FL, UNITED STATES

    02.17.2022

    Video by Seaman Eric Rodriguez 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    Coast Guard Cutter James' crew offloads approximately 54,500 pounds of cocaine and 15,800 pounds of marijuana, worth approximately $1.06 billion at Port Everglades, Florida, Feb. 17, 2022. The Coast Guard's strong international relationships, specialized capabilities and unmatched authorities, allowed for a unity of effort to disrupt transnational criminal organizations. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Seaman Eric Rodriguez)

    Date Taken: 02.17.2022
    Date Posted: 02.17.2022 18:23
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 831851
    VIRIN: 220217-G-FH885-1001
    Filename: DOD_108818382
    Length: 00:00:22
    Location: PORT EVERGLADES, FL, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard Cutter James' crew offloads over $1 billion dollars worth of narcotics, by SN Eric Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USCG
    Miami
    James
    partnerships
    Coast Guard
    drug offload

