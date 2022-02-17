Coast Guard Cutter James' crew offloads approximately 54,500 pounds of cocaine and 15,800 pounds of marijuana, worth approximately $1.06 billion at Port Everglades, Florida, Feb. 17, 2022. The Coast Guard's strong international relationships, specialized capabilities and unmatched authorities, allowed for a unity of effort to disrupt transnational criminal organizations. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Seaman Eric Rodriguez)
|Date Taken:
|02.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.17.2022 18:23
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|831851
|VIRIN:
|220217-G-FH885-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108818382
|Length:
|00:00:22
|Location:
|PORT EVERGLADES, FL, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Coast Guard Cutter James' crew offloads over $1 billion dollars worth of narcotics, by SN Eric Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
