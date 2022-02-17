Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MP sings national anthem during Operation Allies Welcome ceremony at Fort McCoy

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    02.17.2022

    Video by Scott Sturkol                                                            

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Spc. Noah Saba with the 79th Military Police Company sings the national anthem of the United States on Feb. 15, 2022, during the beginning of a special ceremony for Task Force McCoy in building 60 at Fort McCoy, Wis. The ceremony marked the end of Operation Allies Welcome at Fort McCoy. Saba and his fellow military police deployed to Fort McCoy in 2021 to support the operation. (Video by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.17.2022
    Date Posted: 02.17.2022 17:26
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 831842
    VIRIN: 220217-A-OK556-173
    Filename: DOD_108818253
    Length: 00:01:28
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MP sings national anthem during Operation Allies Welcome ceremony at Fort McCoy, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    national anthem
    MP
    Fort McCoy
    Operation Allies Welcome

