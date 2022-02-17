MP sings national anthem during Operation Allies Welcome ceremony at Fort McCoy

Spc. Noah Saba with the 79th Military Police Company sings the national anthem of the United States on Feb. 15, 2022, during the beginning of a special ceremony for Task Force McCoy in building 60 at Fort McCoy, Wis. The ceremony marked the end of Operation Allies Welcome at Fort McCoy. Saba and his fellow military police deployed to Fort McCoy in 2021 to support the operation. (Video by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)
|Date Taken:
|02.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.17.2022 17:26
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|831842
|VIRIN:
|220217-A-OK556-173
|Filename:
|DOD_108818253
|Length:
|00:01:28
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
