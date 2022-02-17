MP sings national anthem during Operation Allies Welcome ceremony at Fort McCoy

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/831842" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Spc. Noah Saba with the 79th Military Police Company sings the national anthem of the United States on Feb. 15, 2022, during the beginning of a special ceremony for Task Force McCoy in building 60 at Fort McCoy, Wis. The ceremony marked the end of Operation Allies Welcome at Fort McCoy. Saba and his fellow military police deployed to Fort McCoy in 2021 to support the operation. (Video by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)