WSMR TEA Time #1: Direct hiring Authority

Like TED talks in the civilian world, Test Evaluation Analysis (TEA) Time talks are intended to cover various topics valuable to civilian workers.



This first TEA Talk is Wes Williams, G-1 from the US Army Test and Evaluation Command talking about Direct Hiring Authority. Wes talks about what it is, how it works, and how certain organizations can use it to hire special talent and individuals from outside the Government system to get workers with valuable expertise and experience.