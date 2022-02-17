Like TED talks in the civilian world, Test Evaluation Analysis (TEA) Time talks are intended to cover various topics valuable to civilian workers.
This first TEA Talk is Wes Williams, G-1 from the US Army Test and Evaluation Command talking about Direct Hiring Authority. Wes talks about what it is, how it works, and how certain organizations can use it to hire special talent and individuals from outside the Government system to get workers with valuable expertise and experience.
|Date Taken:
|02.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.17.2022 17:25
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|831840
|VIRIN:
|220217-A-uy615-003
|Filename:
|DOD_108818221
|Length:
|00:44:02
|Location:
|WHITE SANDS MISSILE RANGE, NM, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, WSMR TEA Time #1: Direct hiring Authority, by John Hamilton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
