Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    WSMR TEA Time #1: Direct hiring Authority

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WHITE SANDS MISSILE RANGE, NM, UNITED STATES

    02.17.2022

    Video by John Hamilton 

    White Sands Missile Range Public Affairs

    Like TED talks in the civilian world, Test Evaluation Analysis (TEA) Time talks are intended to cover various topics valuable to civilian workers.

    This first TEA Talk is Wes Williams, G-1 from the US Army Test and Evaluation Command talking about Direct Hiring Authority. Wes talks about what it is, how it works, and how certain organizations can use it to hire special talent and individuals from outside the Government system to get workers with valuable expertise and experience.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.17.2022
    Date Posted: 02.17.2022 17:25
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 831840
    VIRIN: 220217-A-uy615-003
    Filename: DOD_108818221
    Length: 00:44:02
    Location: WHITE SANDS MISSILE RANGE, NM, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, WSMR TEA Time #1: Direct hiring Authority, by John Hamilton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ATEC
    White Sands Missile Range
    WSMR
    TEA Time
    TED Talk
    Direct Hiring

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT