    Room Clearing/ Patrols

    CôTE D'IVOIRE

    02.17.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Andrea Salgado Rivera 

    Special Operations Command Africa

    Côte d'Ivoire Special Forces Soldiers practices advance marksmanship fundamentals training during Flintlock 2022 near Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire, on February 16, 2022. Flintlock is a multi-national exercise provides an opportunity to share lesson learned and best practices. Flintlock helps strengthen the ability of allies and partners to counter violent extremism and provide security for their people. (Video by SSG Andrea Salgado Rivera)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.17.2022
    Date Posted: 02.17.2022 16:19
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 831827
    VIRIN: 220217-A-HX098-0001
    Filename: DOD_108818110
    Length: 00:00:24
    Location: CI

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Room Clearing/ Patrols, by SSG Andrea Salgado Rivera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Africa
    Special Operations
    CQB
    Flintlock
    2022
    FL22

