Room Clearing/ Patrols

Côte d'Ivoire Special Forces Soldiers practices advance marksmanship fundamentals training during Flintlock 2022 near Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire, on February 16, 2022. Flintlock is a multi-national exercise provides an opportunity to share lesson learned and best practices. Flintlock helps strengthen the ability of allies and partners to counter violent extremism and provide security for their people. (Video by SSG Andrea Salgado Rivera)