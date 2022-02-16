News Dispatch - OIB Modernization

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, UNITED STATES

    02.16.2022

    Video by Eben Boothby 

    U.S. Army Materiel Command   

    The U.S. Army Materiel Command conducted its second war game Jan. 25 through 27 in the path towards releasing a 15-year modernization plan for the Army’s Organic Industrial Base, or OIB. The plan, expected to be complete by the end of March, will ensure the 23 depots, arsenals and ammunition plants that make up the Army’s OIB are postured to continue maintaining the Army’s current equipment, while preparing now to support next-generation systems and platforms.

    (U.S. Army video by Eben Boothby)

