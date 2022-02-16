News Dispatch - OIB Modernization

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The U.S. Army Materiel Command conducted its second war game Jan. 25 through 27 in the path towards releasing a 15-year modernization plan for the Army’s Organic Industrial Base, or OIB. The plan, expected to be complete by the end of March, will ensure the 23 depots, arsenals and ammunition plants that make up the Army’s OIB are postured to continue maintaining the Army’s current equipment, while preparing now to support next-generation systems and platforms.



(U.S. Army video by Eben Boothby)