News Dispatch - OIB Modernization

The U.S. Army Materiel Command conducted its second war game Jan. 25 through 27 in the path towards releasing a 15-year modernization plan for the Army’s Organic Industrial Base, or OIB. The plan, expected to be complete by the end of March, will ensure the 23 depots, arsenals and ammunition plants that make up the Army’s OIB are postured to continue maintaining the Army’s current equipment, while preparing now to support next-generation systems and platforms.
|02.16.2022
|02.17.2022 15:01
|Newscasts
|831822
|220216-A-NF979-730
|DOD_108818050
|00:02:27
|REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, US
|1
|1
